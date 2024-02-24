TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (TIMB) Price Target Increased by 5.33% to 19.42

The average one-year price target for TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TIMB) has been revised to 19.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.33% from the prior estimate of 18.44 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.20 to a high of 20.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.53% from the latest reported closing price of 18.40 / share.

TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt () Declares $0.27 Dividend

On December 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 26, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $18.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.35%, the lowest has been 4.41%, and the highest has been 10.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=154).

The current dividend yield is 1.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in TIM S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIMB is 0.09%, an increase of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.68% to 18,731K shares. The put/call ratio of TIMB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 3,328K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 46.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 109.56% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,846K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 12.68% over the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 1,245K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,101K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 13.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,028K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 8.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIMB by 88.88% over the last quarter.

TIM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunications company, subsidiary of TIM S.p.A., which provides mobile and fixed telephony services. TIM Brasil was founded as a company in 1995, started commercial operations in 1998 and since 2002 has consolidated its national presence, becoming the first mobile phone company present in all Brazilian States and, as of April 2017, has over 61.3 million customers.

