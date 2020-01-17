TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2020

Dividends
TIM Participacoes S.A. (TSU) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.097 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TSU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -35.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSU was $19.77, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.87 and a 54.57% increase over the 52 week low of $12.79.

TSU is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ). TSU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.77. Zacks Investment Research reports TSU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -17.52%, compared to an industry average of .7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

