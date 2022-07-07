Markets

TIM Management Outlines To Board Its Transformation Plan

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - TIM said its Board has given a mandate to the CEO, Pietro Labriola, to carry out all activities to achieve the strategic objective of overcoming vertical integration and reducing the company's debt level through the transfer and valorisation of certain Group assets. The management outlined to the Board a transformation plan which outlines the potential separation of fixed network infrastructure assets (NetCo) from services (ServiceCO).

NetCo covers the fixed network, both primary and secondary, as well as domestic and international wholesale businesses. ServiceCo includes TIM Enterprise, TIM Consumer and TIM Brasil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular