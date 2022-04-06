Tim Maloney, CFA of Roundhill Investments Discusses the Metaverse and Listing Their First ETF in Europe on ETF TV

London April 6, 2022, ETF TV News #110 Tim Maloney, CFA, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Roundhill Investments discusses the Metaverse and listing their first ETF in Europe with Deborah Fuhr and Margareta Hricova on ETF TV #PressPlay https://bit.ly/3JmimVO

Roundhill Investments, has entered the ETF industry in Europe, listing the Roundhill Ball Metaverse UCITS ETF (METV) on the Deutsche Börse Xetra. METV is the first Metaverse ETF to list in Germany.

The Metaverse is broadly understood as a successor-state to today’s mobile Internet, but which will involve countless interoperable and persistent virtual worlds, be richly integrated into the physical world as well, thereby creating a new medium and economy for work, leisure, and innovation. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have estimated that the Metaverse economy will be worth roughly $8 trillion. Citi released a new Global Perspectives & Solutions (Citi GPS) report titled Metaverse and Money: Decrypting the Future which forecasts the target addressable market (TAM) for the Metaverse economy to be in the range of $10 trillion plus. Access full report here. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, has said he believes the Metaverse economy will eventually exceed that of the physical world.

Roundhill Investments has the Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) listed in the United States. Like the US listed ETF the European ETF will physically replicate the Ball Metaverse index of 44 companies involved in 7 categories: computing, digital networks and data, immersive digital platforms, providers of standards of interoperability, payment processing, digital currencies and physical tech hardware and wearables.

Uniquely, Roundhill will not have any sales people in Europe but will exclusively relay on marketing to raise awareness and sell the ETF.

Last week, there were 22 new listings from 19 issuers and 21 new cross-listings. Year to date, through April 2nd there have been 380 new listings and 412 new cross listings with 41 closures and 36 removals of cross listings.

Issuers last week include: Albilad Capital, Avantis Investors, BetaShares, Columbia Threadneedle, Da Cheng International Asset Management, HANetf, Hanwha Asset Management, Hashdex Asset Management, Janus Henderson, Korea Investment Management, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management, Motilal Oswal Asset Management, OneAscent, Optica Capital, President Securities Corporation, R Cubed Global Capital, Regents Park Funds, Volatility Shares, WisdomTree

