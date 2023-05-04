TIM makes last call on grid suitors to sweeten bids

Corrects deal detail in paragraph 2

May 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI said on Thursday it would give suitors for its fixed network until June 9 to improve further their multibillion euros bids for the former phone monopoly's landline grid, in a final round of offers.

TIM directors gathered on Thursday to draw a response to rival non binding approaches for its grid by KKR KKR.N and a consortium comprising state lender CDP and fund Macquarie MQG.AX, worth, respectively, 21 billion euros ($23.13 billion) and 19.3 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9081 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina and Juby Babu, Editing by Franklin Paul)

