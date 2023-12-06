TIM Issues Update On Talks With KKR Regarding Sparkle - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TIM said Optics Bidco, a unit of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. or KKR, confirmed its interest in the continuation of the talks for the purchase of Sparkle. In order to have all the necessary information to submit a final offer, Optics Bidco has requested to be allowed to deepen the due diligence activities until the end of January 2024, TIM stated.

TIM said the request from Optics Bidco will be submitted to the Board of Directors' meeting scheduled for 14 December.

