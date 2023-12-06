News & Insights

Markets
KKR

TIM Issues Update On Talks With KKR Regarding Sparkle - Quick Facts

December 06, 2023 — 03:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TIM said Optics Bidco, a unit of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. or KKR, confirmed its interest in the continuation of the talks for the purchase of Sparkle. In order to have all the necessary information to submit a final offer, Optics Bidco has requested to be allowed to deepen the due diligence activities until the end of January 2024, TIM stated.

TIM said the request from Optics Bidco will be submitted to the Board of Directors' meeting scheduled for 14 December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.