Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from most Canada provinces

Restaurant Brands International Inc's Tim Hortons cut Beyond Meat Inc's burgers and sandwiches from its menu, except in Ontario and British Columbia restaurants, months after a nationwide roll-out at the Canadian breakfast chain.

Beyond Meat's shares fell nearly 6%, while Restaurant Brands' stock was down about 1% on Wednesday.

"Both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches were introduced as a limited-time offer," Restaurant Brands said.

"We may explore offering the product again in other provinces at a future date based on ongoing guest feedback," the company said.

Tim Hortons said in July it was expanding plant-based meat additions in nearly 4,000 restaurants. There are about 4,800 Tim Hortons restaurants in North America.

Beyond Meat said the menu items were introduced as a limited-time offering and could be brought back in the future.

