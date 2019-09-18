Tim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from most Canada provinces

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands International Inc's QSR.TO Tim Hortons cut Beyond Meat Inc's BYND.O burgers and sandwiches from its menu, except in Ontario and British Columbia restaurants, months after a nationwide roll-out at the Canadian breakfast chain.

Beyond Meat's shares fell nearly 6%, while Restaurant Brands' stock was down about 1% on Wednesday.

"Both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches were introduced as a limited-time offer," Restaurant Brands said.

"We may explore offering the product again in other provinces at a future date based on ongoing guest feedback," the company said.

Tim Hortons said in July it was expanding plant-based meat additions in nearly 4,000 restaurants. There are about 4,800 Tim Hortons restaurants in North America.

Beyond Meat said the menu items were introduced as a limited-time offering and could be brought back in the future.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.