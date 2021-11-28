Commodities

Tim Hortons China to open coffee shops in Metro's China stores

Contributors
Sophie Yu Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

The Chinese arm of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons said on Monday it has signed a deal with Metro China to open coffee shops in the retailer's stores, as it banks on rising coffee consumption in the world's most populous country.

By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Chinese arm of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons said on Monday it has signed a deal with Metro China to open coffee shops in the retailer's stores, as it banks on rising coffee consumption in the world's most populous country.

Tims China said the first batch of seven Tims Go coffee shops, a compact-store model with delivery services, opened on Monday at Metro China stores in four cities. It eventually aims to expand the partnership to 60 cities.

Metro China, a joint venture of Wumart WUMSY.PK and Metro AG B4B.DE, currently operates 99 stores.

The latest openings bring the store footprint for Tims China, which plans to go public next year, to over 335 stores in 20 Chinese cities, up from 137 stores at the start of the year.

"China is the fastest growing coffee market in the world," Tims China chairman Peter Yu told Reuters.

"As of last year, Chinese per capita consumption of coffee was 5%, so one-twentieth of what it was in Japan, and one-thirtieth of what it was in Canada. So we believe there is tremendous room for us to bring and to help grow a coffee culture here."

In August, Tims China said in an investor presentation filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects its stores in China to total more than 2,700 by 2026.

Yu said the COVID-19 pandemic had helped to drive growth in the coffee delivery business.

"So having a smaller format like Tims Go enables us to grow more rapidly," he said.

Tims China, formed in 2019, is a joint venture of Restaurant Brands International QSR.TO and private equity firm Cartesian Capital Group, backed by Tencent and Sequoia Capital.

In August, Tims China said it has agreed to go public in a merger with blank check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp SLCR.O, valuing the business at $1.69 billion, including debt.

The company is "still doing everything possible" at the moment to close the deal in the first quarter of 2022, said Yu.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR SLCR

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular