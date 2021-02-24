TIM Group Q4 Organic EBITDA Slightly Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TIM Group reported fourth quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 6.05 billion euros compared to 64 million euros, prior year. EBIT increased to 477 million euros from 463 million euros, prior year. EBITDA adjusted after lease was 1.57 billion euros compared to 1.58 billion euros. Organic EBITDA excluding non-recurrent items was 1.8 billion euros, down 1.5%.

Fourth quarter revenues were 4.15 billion euros compared to 4.55 billion euros, a year ago. On an organic basis, excluding non-recurrent items, revenue was down 2.1 percent, for the quarter.

The TIM Board has approved the 2021-2023 Strategic Plan presented by the Chief Executive Officer Luigi Gubitosi. The Group expects organic service revenues to see stable to low single-digit growth in 2021 and low single-digit growth in 2022-2023. Organic after lease EBITDA is expected to see stable to low single-digit growth in 2021 and low to mid single-digit growth in 2022-2023. The company's dividend distribution policy was confirmed.

