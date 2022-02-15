TIM Group Names Adrian Calaza CFO

Markets

(RTTNews) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI), on Tuesday, said it appointed Adrian Calaza as Chief Financial Officer or CFO, effective March 1, 2022, replacing Giovanni Ronca.

Calaza will also assume the role of Executive responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents of TIM, once the work linked to the company's 2021 financial statements is complete.

Previously, Calaza held the position of CFO in Entel Bolivia, Telecom Argentina and lastly TIM Brasil.

The company's Board also updated on the progress of the industrial plan, identifying specific economic and development models for the markets in which the Group operates, such as: Large customers (PA and Big Corporate), Consumers (SME, households and individuals), Network infrastructure, and Brazil.

