TIM Group Announces Non-binding Offer From KKR For Stake In Company

(RTTNews) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI) announced Thursday that it has received a non-binding offer from KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR) for the purchase of a stake in a company to be set up that matches with the fixed-line network management and infrastructure perimeter, including FiberCop's assets and activities, as well as the stake in Sparkle, known as Netco.

The offer refers to a stake to be defined, on the understanding that the purchase would result in the loss of vertical integration in relation to TIM.

The Board of Directors will meet today to begin the process of examining the non-binding offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.