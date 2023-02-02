Markets
KKR

TIM Group Announces Non-binding Offer From KKR For Stake In Company

February 02, 2023 — 06:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI) announced Thursday that it has received a non-binding offer from KKR & Co., Inc. (KKR) for the purchase of a stake in a company to be set up that matches with the fixed-line network management and infrastructure perimeter, including FiberCop's assets and activities, as well as the stake in Sparkle, known as Netco.

The offer refers to a stake to be defined, on the understanding that the purchase would result in the loss of vertical integration in relation to TIM.

The Board of Directors will meet today to begin the process of examining the non-binding offer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.