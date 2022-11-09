Tim Dyer Ups Stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) to over 20%

Fintel reports Timothy Dyer has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9,855,322 shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (US:ADXN, CH:ADXN). This represents 20.01% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 5, 2022 they reported 4,460,500 shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 120.95% and an increase in total ownership of 11.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What are other large shareholders doing?

NEA Management Company, LLC holds 941,448 shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180,000 shares, representing an increase of 80.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADXN by 110.69% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital, Llc holds 253,017 shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568,088 shares, representing a decrease of 124.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADXN by 90.90% over the last quarter.

New Leaf Venture Partners, L.L.C. holds 50,000 shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital Llc holds 31,134 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 22,500 shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Addex Therapeutics Ltd is 0.0159%, a decrease of 94.1179%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.95% to 1,306,053 shares.

