TIM drops exclusivity in extended talks with CDP over network-sources

Elvira Pollina Reuters
MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI decided on Friday to give Italian state lender CDP and its partners until Nov. 30 to submit a non-binding offer for the former monopoly's landline grid, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Talks between TIM, Italy's biggest telecoms group, and CDP will continue on a non-exclusive basis, the people added.

CDP, fibre optic firm Open Fiber and infrastructure fund Macquarie MQG.AX had requested more time to negotiate a deal to buy TIM's network assets, seeking to extend an initial deadline that ran out at the end of October for a binding agreement.

