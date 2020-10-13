Tim Draper’s Draper Goren Holm Raises $25M for Blockchain Venture Fund
Venture capitalist Tim DraperÃ¢ÂÂs investment office Draper Goren Holm is sinking larger investments in virtual currency-only startups.
Draper Goren Holm, a cryptocurrency investment firm in Los Angeles, told CoinDesk that it raised $25 million for its first venture capital fund to buffer its startup accelerator and back blockchain companies at higher investment valuations.ÃÂ
The venture fund, announced last week, is planning to invest $250,000 to $500,000 in seed, Series A and a few later investment rounds, the firm said, whereas the accelerator funds pre-seed rounds for between $10,000 and $50,000 and 4% to 10% ownership stakes in startups.
Ã¢ÂÂA majority of the value is captured in winning companies as they grow,Ã¢ÂÂ Alon Goren, a co-founding Draper Goren Holm partner with Josef Holm, said. Ã¢ÂÂIf we donÃ¢ÂÂt have the cash to double down or triple down, we get diluted and lose some of that value.Ã¢ÂÂ
Draper Goren Holm, which brought Tim Draper onto its partnership last year, has invested in CasperLabs, a blockchain that mimics the Ethereum blockchainÃ¢ÂÂs model; Vertalo, a Tezos blockchain security token issuer; and Tezos Stablecoin Technologies, a Tezos Foundation offshoot developing stablecoins, digital currencies pegged to fiat currencies.
Forge, a subsidiary of French investment bank Societe Generale, selected Tezos in September to test the issuance of central bank digital currencies (CBDC) and digital securities.
Billionaire Tim DraperÃ¢ÂÂs namesake Silicon Valley venture capital firms Ã¢ÂÂ Draper Fisher Jurvetson, which he departed in 2013, Draper Venture Network, Draper Associates and Draper University Ã¢ÂÂ have invested in preeminent technology companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity, Hotmail, Skype, Twitter, Twitch, Baidu and Ancestry.com.
Draper is also a bitcoin aficionado who paid $19 million for 30,000 government-seized bitcoins in a 2014 United States Marshals Service auction and invested in the digital currency exchange Coinbase and cryptocurrency-friendly stock trading app Robinhood with his personal money.
