Tim Draper Leads Targeted $5M Series A for India Crypto Exchange Unocoin
Noted bitcoin investor Tim Draper is backing a planned $5 million Series A funding round for Bangalore-based cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin.
- Announcing the news Thursday, the exchange said Draper Associates is currently lead investor with an undisclosed contribution, while XBTO Ventures and 2020 Ventures are also joining the round.
- If the full $5 million target is achieved the trading platform says its valuation would rise to to US$20 million.
- Speaking to CoinDesk, Unocoin CEO Sathvik Vishwanath said that so far $3.5 million has been raised.
- The investment will help the exchange grow within India and enable it to further develop its tech team and product offerings.
- Among the latter is a plan to offer services around decentralized finance, or DeFi, for which Unocoin would launch its own protocols.
- Since IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs Supreme court overturned a ban on providing banking services to the cryptocurrency industry, customer numbers surged 10 times in the first month, Vishwanath said, while trading volumes subsequently rose 5 times.
- Unocoin has previously raised $3 million from investors including Boost VC, CoinDesk parent firm Digital Currency Group and India-based Blume Ventures.
See also: Investors Flock to IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned
Related Stories
- Bungled Theft of Bitcoin ATM Puts Canadian Business Out of Action
- Winklevoss-Founded Crypto Exchange Gemini Hires Former Morgan Stanley Exec
- BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Leaves Role After US Charges
- Riot Buys 2,500 More Bitmain Miners in Latest Fleet Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.