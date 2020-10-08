Cryptocurrencies

Tim Draper Leads Targeted $5M Series A for India Crypto Exchange Unocoin

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Tim Draper

Noted bitcoin investor Tim Draper is backing a planned $5 million Series A funding round for Bangalore-based cryptocurrency exchange Unocoin.

  • Announcing the news Thursday, the exchange said Draper Associates is currently lead investor with an undisclosed contribution, while XBTO Ventures and 2020 Ventures are also joining the round.
  • If the full $5 million target is achieved the trading platform says its valuation would rise to to US$20 million.
  • Speaking to CoinDesk, Unocoin CEO Sathvik Vishwanath said that so far $3.5 million has been raised.
  • The investment will help the exchange grow within India and enable it to further develop its tech team and product offerings.
  • Among the latter is a plan to offer services around decentralized finance, or DeFi, for which Unocoin would launch its own protocols.
  • Since IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs Supreme court overturned a ban on providing banking services to the cryptocurrency industry, customer numbers surged 10 times in the first month, Vishwanath said, while trading volumes subsequently rose 5 times.
  • Unocoin has previously raised $3 million from investors including Boost VC, CoinDesk parent firm Digital Currency Group and India-based Blume Ventures.

See also: Investors Flock to IndiaÃ¢ÂÂs DeFi Scene Months After Central Bank Ban Overturned

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular