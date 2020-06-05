Tim Davie appointed as new head of the BBC

Contributor
Michael Holden Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Tim Davie has been appointed the new head of the BBC and will take over the role at the start of September, the publicly funded British broadcaster announced on Friday.

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Tim Davie has been appointed the new head of the BBC and will take over the role at the start of September, the publicly funded British broadcaster announced on Friday.

Davie, currently chief executive of BBC Studios and also responsible for developing the BBC’s international brand and editorial strategy, will replace Tony Hall in the most high-profile broadcasting job in Britain.

"This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people," Davie said. "Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More