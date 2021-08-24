Tim Cook's Decade as CEO of Apple (AAPL): A Shareholder's Reflections

10 years ago today, Steve Jobs, one of the best-known and iconic CEOs in the world stepped down and handed the reins of a successful company to a relatively unknown officer of that company, who a lot of people doubted had the personality or presence it would take to replace him. On the day he was announced as the new CEO, AAPL fell by over five percent, wiping around $10 billion from the company’s value. Now, a decade on, it is clear that picking that seemingly shy and awkward engineer to succeed him was the last public act of genius by Steve Jobs, and those sellers have been made to look awfully dumb.

As a shareholder, I would say that Tim Cook has, to put it mildly, done okay as CEO of Apple (AAPL).

The Numbers

Apart from everything else, during his tenure the stock has done this:

That is an increase of well over a thousand percent, with two stock splits along the way.

For long-term investors, though, that isn’t even the whole story. Cook also did something that Jobs never would: he started to pay a dividend. If you reinvested those dividends, as most prudent shareholders do, $1,000 invested ten years ago would be worth close to $15,000 today.

During Cook’s rein, Apple became America’s first corporation with a two trillion-dollar market cap, but that and the stock price simply reflects the performance of the company. Revenue has grown over 150%, up from $108.2 billion in 2011 to $274.52 billion last year, and the consensus analysts’ forecast for 2021 is for another growth spurt to sales of $366.12 billion. Trailing 12-month EPS, which was $0.99 in the quarter Cook took over, grew to $5.12 last quarter.

It is worth bearing in mind that all of this has been achieved despite the law of large numbers as it pertains to stock analysis. That states that growth becomes a lot harder as the numbers get bigger; it is far easier to grow sales of $100 billion by 100% than it is to add 10 or 20% to $275 billion revenues.

The Present

Obviously, you don’t get numbers like that by simply standing still, and the changes Cook made to the nature of the company have fueled this performance to some extent.

Apple is still, at heart, a hardware company, but the available hardware has changed and progressed. It is hard to remember now, but the idea of wearables was not considered a good one not that long ago. The Apple Watch was derided for a while following its launch, and even the now seemingly ubiquitous AirPods took a while to gain acceptance.

Then there is the gradual shift to services. Subscription services have one major advantage over traditional sales: they represent recurring revenue. Apple has managed to innovate (and market) enough with the iPhone that they can still grow sales of their core product, but they are preparing for the time when consumers increase their reluctance to upgrade. I’m not sure that time will come, at least within my lifetime, but diversification is never a bad thing, and services and wearables combined now account for close to thirty percent of sales.

Above all else, though, what Apple has done under Cook is to grow the mobile phone market exponentially, while retaining a dominant position during that growth, with over half of U.S. cell phone sales.

The Future

Still, from a global perspective, that market dominance has been falling, and the question being asked is whether the fortunes of the company overall will fall with it.

So far, the clear answer is no, and that is in large part down to changes and innovations made by Cook. The aforementioned services revenue is a key to that, and it is the fastest growing segment of the company right now. There is even speculation that they might go to some kind of phone lease program in the future that would turn sales into service revenue for almost the entire company.

Most of all, what we have seen over the last ten years is that Apple has defied those who have said, repeatedly, loudly, and often, that the cell phone market is saturated, and that therefore the company’s prospects were poor. They have continued to make each new iteration of the iPhone desirable and have understood better than their critics that the installment plans offered by most carriers and favored by most consumers make price less impactful than it otherwise would be.

Cook’s decade in charge has not been without controversy, of course. For some people, Apple has become a poster child for questionable tax strategies and have defied even the FBI when it comes to the security of iPhone users’ information. Overall, though, it is hard to argue that Apple has not been a voice of progress and responsibility in the corporate world. Most of all, Cook’s coming out in 2014 has been a driver in the normalization of LGBTQ+ people in the business community, something from which we all benefit as corporations become more diverse and responsive.

Taking this time to look back over a decade of Apple with Tim Cook as its CEO, one thing stands out: I am glad that I have been a shareholder for that time. It has been a bumpy ride at times, but a profitable one, and that will probably continue as long as Cook stays in place.

