Tim Cook Hobnobs With Martin Scorsese At Special 'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Screening As Apple Expands Into Cinematic Limelight

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese attended a special screening of his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon” alongside Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook. The highly anticipated movie, based on a true story, is set to premiere in theaters this Friday, marking Apple’s strategic move into the traditional film industry with a series of high-profile theatrical releases.

What Happened: In this special screening event, Scorsese, known for cinematic classics like “Goodfellas” and “Taxi Driver,” shared the spotlight with Apple’s CEO.

Cook shared this news on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “This is a story far too few people know, and it’s now a story we will never forget.”

Thanks to director Martin Scorsese, Chief Standing Bear, and producer Chad Renfro of the Osage Nation for joining us for a screening of Killers of the Flower Moon, opening in theaters on Friday. This is a story far too few people know, and it's now a story we will never forget. pic.twitter.com/dWQKNH3aKc

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 19, 2023

The film is adapted from David Grann‘s non-fiction book and explores a compelling FBI investigation in the 1920s, shedding light on a dark chapter of history where the Osage people fell victim to gruesome murders.

With a star-studded cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and other acclaimed actors, “Killers of the Flower Moon” has garnered widespread global attention.

After its worldwide theatrical release, the movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV+, a subscription service priced at $6.99 per month.

Apple acquired the rights to finance Scorsese’s project in 2020, collaborating with Paramount. Apple shouldered the financial burden of “Killers of the Flower Moon” and managed its marketing and publicity, while Paramount took charge of distribution.

See Also: Ming-Chi Kuo Says AirTag 2 Mass Production Might Get Pushed To 2025: Here’s Everything We Know

Why It Matters: “Killers of the Flower Moon” has triggered a conversation about the infamous Osage murders, which were “nearly erased from the U.S. history.”

Furthermore, it marks a strategic pivot for Apple. Originally intended for a limited theatrical release followed by its debut on Apple TV+, the decision to launch “Killers of the Flower Moon” in over 3,600 U.S. cinemas and international markets reflects Apple’s shift in approach.

This move combines traditional cinematic experiences with digital streaming, challenging the dominant streaming-first philosophy championed by industry leader Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apple plans to continue this trend with upcoming high-budget films.

The rationale behind Apple’s significant investment in traditional cinema remains a topic of speculation in Hollywood. While increasing subscribers for Apple TV+ is undoubtedly a goal, insiders suggest that Tim Cook’s interest extends beyond streaming, aiming to make a profound cultural impact through the big screen, as reported by the Financial Times.

Last year, Apple made history by becoming the first company in the online streaming business to pick up the most coveted “Best Picture” trophy at the Academy Awards.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Apple’s Tim Cook Engages In Second High-Stakes Talks With Chinese Commerce Minister Amid iPhone Ban Concerns and China Market Decline

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.