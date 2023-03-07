TIM committee to review CDP-Macquarie bid for grid on Friday - sources

Adds background

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - A Telecom Italia (TIM)TLIT.MI committee will meet on Friday to review the joint offerfor the phone group's grid by Italian state lender CDP and Australian fund Macquarie MQG.AX, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bid targets TIM's landline network and submarine cable unit Sparkle.

U.S. investment firm KKR KKR.N has already presented an offer to buy a controlling stake in the same venture.

The opinion on Friday of the Italian group's "related parties committee" - which comprises five TIM directors - is required as CDP holds a 10% stake in the phone group.

TIM said its board would discuss the CDP-Macquarie offer on "March 15 or on another date to be defined."

($1 = 0.9384 euros)

