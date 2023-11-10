TIM CEO seeks new term after grid deal with KKR - Class-CNBC

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia's (TIM) TLIT.MI Chief Executive said on Friday he was available for a second term at the helm of the group to oversee the reshaping of the phone company after the sale of the former monopoly's domestic fixed-line grid.

Asked where he would see himself in spring 2024, when the board's mandate will end, Pietro Labriola said "having kicked off this project, I feel the burden and the responsibility to complete it, but it's not up to me to choose. I give my availability (for the job)", speaking in an interview with Class-CNBC television.

