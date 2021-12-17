TIM board unanimously approves accord for Gubitosi to leave board - source

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI board has unanimously approved an accord for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to step down as board director, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source added the company's new CEO is expected to be appointed in the coming days.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

