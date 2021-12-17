VIV

TIM board unanimously approves accord for Gubitosi to leave board - source

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

Telecom Italia board has unanimously approved an accord for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to step down as board director, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia TLIT.MI board has unanimously approved an accord for former Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi to step down as board director, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The source added the company's new CEO is expected to be appointed in the coming days.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 06 80307737;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters