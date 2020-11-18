TIM and Eutelsat sign deal for high speed broadband via satellite in Italy

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI and French satellite company Eutelsat Communications ETL.PA said on Wednesday they signed an agreement to offer high-speed broadband via satellite to the most isolated areas of Italy.

TIM will purchase all of the transmission capacity for Italy on two of Eutelsat's new high-performance satellites, the KONNECT and the KONNECT VHTS.

The phone company will launch the satellite ultrabroadband service in early 2021, in line with its goal of gradually closing the digital divide in Italy, it said in a statement.

Separately, Eutelsat said the multi-year deal is expected to be worth a total of 150 million euros.

"We will soon start a service that we will call 'Tim Everywhere', which will bring broadband coverage everywhere, from the Island of Montecristo to a hermitage or a hut high in the mountains", TIM Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi said, speaking at a conference.

(Reporting by Sabina Suzzi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((sabina.suzzi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307734;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.