TILT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.06, changing hands as high as $157.07 per share. TILT shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $137.43 per share, with $184.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.82.

