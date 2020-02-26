TILT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.84, changing hands as low as $119.64 per share. TILT shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $109.15 per share, with $131.0366 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.85.

