TILT Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TILT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $153.53, changing hands as low as $153.40 per share. TILT shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $137.43 per share, with $167.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $153.41.

