TILT Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TILT

In trading on Monday, shares of the TILT ETF (Symbol: TILT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $212.07, changing hands as high as $213.19 per share. TILT shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TILT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TILT's low point in its 52 week range is $179.13 per share, with $227.3938 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.11.

