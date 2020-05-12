Tilray's Marijuana Sales Are Higher Than Before the Pandemic

With cannabis deemed an essential service in most of the places where Tilray sells it, the company increased its revenue 11% sequentially in the March quarter, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. After initiating a cost-cutting program, the Canadian pot producer reported smaller-than-expected losses and said Monday night that it hopes to achieve positive cash flow in the December quarter.

Pantry-loading, or efforts to stock up before lockdowns, brought a burst of demand, said chief executive Brendan Kennedy on a conference call. “We did see a bit of a bump in March,” he said, “but what we have seen is that things settled down in April so far at a level that was higher than what we were seeing in January and February.”

In premarket trading before Nasdaq’s opening Tuesday, Tilray stock (ticker: TLRY) was off 6% to $7.61.

The company’s March quarter revenue of US$52 million was more than double the prior-year period’s and up 11% from the dismal level of the December stretch. Sales of recreational pot rose 23% sequentially, to $21 million, while sales of nonintoxicating hemp products increased 14% sequentially, to $21 million. Medical cannabis sales in Europe exceeded those in Canada for the first time in Tilray’s history.

Tilray still lost a lot of money on those sales, with a net loss of $184 million, or $1.73 a share. Investors have grown impatient for the industry to show profits, so the company noted that it was cutting $10 million worth of quarterly overhead costs.

Ignoring a bunch of expenses counted under generally-accepted accounting—such as stock compensation, asset write-downs, foreign- exchange losses and interest—Tilray said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were negative $20 million. Wall Street had feared worse, predicting negative $24 million in “adjusted” Ebitda. The comparable loss in December was $35 million.

Chief financial officer Michael Kruteck noted on the Monday evening call that the company finished March with almost $175 million in cash. He believes that will cover Tilray for the $110 million to $125 million it expects to burn the rest of this year from operating losses and capital spending.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has created uncertainty, CEO Kennedy said he thought Tilray could reach its goal of positive adjusted Ebitda by year-end 2020.

All that was good news to Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey, who reiterated a Buy rating on the stock in a Tuesday morning note, while taking down his target price from $28 to $14. At GLJ Research, Gordon Johnson was less impressed, noting that inventory write-downs helped cramp Tilray’s gross margins in the March quarter to 21%.

Bulls had hoped for better than 30%. He rates the stock a Sell.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.