Stocks
TLRY

Tilray's Marijuana Sales Are Higher Than Before the Pandemic

Contributor
Bill Alpert Barrons
Published

With cannabis deemed an essential service in most of the places where Tilray sells it, the company increased its revenue 11% sequentially in the March quarter, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. After initiating a cost-cutting program, the Canadian pot producer reported smaller-than-expected losses and said Monday night that it hopes to achieve positive cash flow in the December quarter.

Pantry-loading, or efforts to stock up before lockdowns, brought a burst of demand, said chief executive Brendan Kennedy on a conference call. “We did see a bit of a bump in March,” he said, “but what we have seen is that things settled down in April so far at a level that was higher than what we were seeing in January and February.”

In premarket trading before Nasdaq’s opening Tuesday, Tilray stock (ticker: TLRY) was off 6% to $7.61.

The company’s March quarter revenue of US$52 million was more than double the prior-year period’s and up 11% from the dismal level of the December stretch. Sales of recreational pot rose 23% sequentially, to $21 million, while sales of nonintoxicating hemp products increased 14% sequentially, to $21 million. Medical cannabis sales in Europe exceeded those in Canada for the first time in Tilray’s history.

Tilray still lost a lot of money on those sales, with a net loss of $184 million, or $1.73 a share. Investors have grown impatient for the industry to show profits, so the company noted that it was cutting $10 million worth of quarterly overhead costs.

Ignoring a bunch of expenses counted under generally-accepted accounting—such as stock compensation, asset write-downs, foreign- exchange losses and interest—Tilray said that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization were negative $20 million. Wall Street had feared worse, predicting negative $24 million in “adjusted” Ebitda. The comparable loss in December was $35 million.

Chief financial officer Michael Kruteck noted on the Monday evening call that the company finished March with almost $175 million in cash. He believes that will cover Tilray for the $110 million to $125 million it expects to burn the rest of this year from operating losses and capital spending.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has created uncertainty, CEO Kennedy said he thought Tilray could reach its goal of positive adjusted Ebitda by year-end 2020.

All that was good news to Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey, who reiterated a Buy rating on the stock in a Tuesday morning note, while taking down his target price from $28 to $14. At GLJ Research, Gordon Johnson was less impressed, noting that inventory write-downs helped cramp Tilray’s gross margins in the March quarter to 21%.

Bulls had hoped for better than 30%. He rates the stock a Sell.

Write to Bill Alpert at william.alpert@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLRY

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    Barrons

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular