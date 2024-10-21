Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases seasonal Funslinger Lager

Breckenridge Brewery announced the release of its seasonal Funslinger Lager, a crisp and easy-drinking beer that’s the perfect companion to kick off winter’s adventures. The Funslinger 12pk and draft is available exclusively in Colorado; Funslinger is also part of Breckenridge Brewery’s variety 15pk available at select retailers across the U.S.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TLRY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.