Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases seasonal Funslinger Lager

October 21, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Breckenridge Brewery announced the release of its seasonal Funslinger Lager, a crisp and easy-drinking beer that’s the perfect companion to kick off winter’s adventures. The Funslinger 12pk and draft is available exclusively in Colorado; Funslinger is also part of Breckenridge Brewery’s variety 15pk available at select retailers across the U.S.

