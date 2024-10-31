Tilray’s Breckenridge announces collaboration with University of Colorado

Breckenridge Brewery, a subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, announced a collaboration with the University of Colorado Athletics to bring fans a special edition of its Juice Drop Hazy IPA in a new 19.2 oz. limited-edition can. This partnership celebrates Colorado’s traditions in both craft beer and collegiate athletics. The new limited-edition can designs feature the CU Buffaloes logo alongside Breckenridge Brewery’s Juice Drop Hazy IPA branding

