Tilray’s Breckenridge announces collaboration with University of Colorado

October 31, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Breckenridge Brewery, a subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, announced a collaboration with the University of Colorado Athletics to bring fans a special edition of its Juice Drop Hazy IPA in a new 19.2 oz. limited-edition can. This partnership celebrates Colorado’s traditions in both craft beer and collegiate athletics. The new limited-edition can designs feature the CU Buffaloes logo alongside Breckenridge Brewery’s Juice Drop Hazy IPA branding

