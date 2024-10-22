News & Insights

Tilray’s Blue Point announces men’s health awareness campaign

October 22, 2024 — 07:21 am EDT

Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and subsidiary of Tilray (TLRY) Brands, announces the continuation of its men’s health awareness campaign in support of Movember. The month shines a light on key men’s health issues-mental health, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer-encouraging open conversations and proactive engagement.

Stocks mentioned

TLRY

