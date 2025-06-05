Tilray Unveils Bold Summer Craft Beer Lineup Across Iconic Breweries

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY), a global leader in lifestyle and consumer packaged goods across the beverage, cannabis, and wellness sectors, has launched a vibrant collection of summer craft beers.

Sourced from its well-known breweries, Atwater, Blue Point, Breckenridge, Montauk, Shock Top, SweetWater, Terrapin, and Widmer Brothers, the seasonal lineup is tailored for summer experiences, from beach days to backyard barbecues.

Tilray Beverages Chief Growth Officer Prinz Pinakatt noted that the new brews celebrate crisp, bright flavors, adding that each offering reflects the passion and creativity of Tilray's craft beer teams.

The season's highlights include Montauk Brewing's Summer Ale, a bold yet refreshing blend of caramel malt and wheat; SweetWater's Dive Beer, a relaxed 4.0% ABV lager perfect for laid-back gatherings; and Shock Top's Lemonade Shandy, a citrus-forward wheat ale ideal for sunny afternoons.

Blue Point's Paloma Sour delivers a zesty punch with grapefruit, lime, sea salt, and a margarita-inspired finish at 7.4% ABV. Breckenridge's Summer Cerveza balances lime and sea salt at 5% ABV, evoking the feel of mountain trails and sunshine.

Also featured are Atwater's Fruit Guru, a nostalgic fruit punch brew in vibrant blue; Runner's High, a non-alcoholic raspberry wheat beer with aromatic terpenes for added complexity; Terrapin's solar-powered Sunray Wheat, which supports environmental sustainability; and Widmer Brothers' Wildberry Hefe, a smooth, fruity wheat beer crafted from peak-season berries.

These releases are crafted under the guidance of American Beverage Crafts and are available now for consumers aged 21 and over. Each brewery's website offers more details as the lineup transitions toward fall. Always enjoy responsibly.

Thursday, TLRY closed at $0.3882, down 5.11%, and traded after hours at $0.3851, a further decline of 0.80%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

