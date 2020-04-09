Tilray (TLRY) in Focus: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher

Tilray, Inc. TLRY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $2.47–$9.10 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the same time period, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Tilray currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Tilray, Inc. Price

Tilray, Inc. price | Tilray, Inc. Quote



A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. ESPR, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

