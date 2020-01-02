Tilray (TLRY) in Focus: Stock Moves 9% Higher

Tilray, Inc. TLRY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company as the stock is now down 13.7% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen six negative estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few months, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Tilray currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

A better-ranked stock in the Medical – Drugs industry is Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ATNM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

