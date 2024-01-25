Tilray (TLRY) Acquires Truss Beverage From Molson Coors

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY has completed the acquisition of Truss Beverage Co. from Molson Coors. This acquisition marks a significant development in the cannabis industry, particularly in the cannabis beverage sector. The move seems to align with Tilray's strategic ambitions to strengthen its market presence, particularly in Canada, and expand its product offerings in the cannabis beverage market.



Strategic Benefits for Tilray

After acquiring the remaining 57.5% equity ownership in Truss Beverage from Molson Coors in August 2023, Tilray centralized its cannabis beverage operations at its manufacturing facility in London, Canada. This consolidation aims to maximize facility utilization and reduce operational costs. Tilray intends to leverage the Truss Beverage facility in Belleville, Ontario, for the development of the latest beverage products and the expansion of its existing beverage portfolio.



Tilray's acquisition of Truss Beverage significantly bolsters its leadership in the Canadian cannabis market, wherein it now holds approximately 40% market share. This strategic move not only solidifies Tilray's position as a market leader but also enhances its competitive edge in the rapidly growing cannabis beverage market.



The acquisition brings together a comprehensive portfolio of leading cannabis brands under Tilray's umbrella, including Good Supply, RIFF, Broken Coast, Solei, Canaca, HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Bake Sale, XMG and Mollo. This diversified portfolio allows Tilray to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and market demands, reinforcing its market presence across all cannabis product categories.



By integrating the sales, marketing, and distribution networks of Tilray and the newly acquired Truss Beverage brands, TLRY aims to enhance its commercial footprint and drive market share growth. This optimized network strategy is expected to improve efficiency and effectiveness in reaching consumers, thereby supporting Tilray's growth objectives.

Innovation and Consumer Engagement

With the acquisition, TLRY is poised to intensify its focus on brand and product innovation. The addition of Truss to Tilray's portfolio not only elevates the company's market share but also positions it at the forefront of the adult-use beverage market. The company is committed to expanding its business and consumer base through innovative offerings and by tapping into new consumer segments and occasions.



To wrap up, the acquisition of Truss Beverage by Tilray represents a strategic effort to strengthen its market leadership, enhance its product offerings and optimize its commercial operations, setting the stage for growth and innovation in the dynamic cannabis and beverage sectors. This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company has gained 11.3% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 6.9%.

Three Solid Picks

A few better-ranked stocks are PepsiCo, Inc. PEP, The Coca-Cola Company KO and Ingredion Incorporated INGR.



PepsiCo is one of the leading global food and beverage companies. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PepsiCo’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 11.2% and 6.4%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. PEP has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.6%.



Coca-Cola is putting its best foot forward to evolve its business model to become a total beverage company with something for everyone to drink. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coca-Cola’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.1% and 5.7%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. KO has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.1%.



Ingredion serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. INGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion’s current financial-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 24.7% and 5%, respectively, from the previous year’s reported figures. INGR has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 23.9%.

