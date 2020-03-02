Tilray (TLRY) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can marijuana stocks fly high again? It’s been a rough year for the cannabis industry as doubts over legalization has led investors to rethink interest in the sector. And Canadian firm Tilray (TLRY) has been one of the toughest stocks hit.

After a massive run from its IPO price of $17 to $300, Tilray has gotten punished as the stock recently hit a new 52-week low of $13.20. It would seem the bears are now in control of the shares. Will sentiment change anytime soon? The company is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. In the past 12 months, the number of shares short has surged by nearly 165%, suggesting increased pessimism about Tilray’s business prospects.

On Monday the company must show that it can be a growth leader. Although the stock has taken a pounding, Tilray has shown progress in its top line, where it has demonstrated meaningful growth over the past couple of years. Conversely, profits have been hard to come by, particularly due to the number of acquisitions Tilray has made that have yet to boost the bottom line. If it can show profit improvements and any progress in its international expansion efforts, the stock may rebound.

In the three months that ended January, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 38 cents on revenue of $55.52 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 33 cents on revenue of $15.53 million. For the full year, the loss is expected to be $1.40 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 305.10% year over year to $174.72 million.

Tilray is not alone in the carnage, however. Cannabis stocks including competitors Canopy Growth (CC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are trading near their lows. The industry has suffered as investors question the long-term viability of the market. While some estimates still suggest the industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s not clear which cannabis company will dominate that market.

Tilray, which is largely focused in the medicinal marijuana sector, is looking to differentiate itself from its competitors and the company firmly believes in its international expansion strategy, though it’s costing Tilray tons of cash each quarter to execute, due to a combination of acquisitions and capital expenditures to run the business. In the first nine months of 2019 the company burned $167 million in cash, up from $26 million a year earlier.

The company ended Q3 with $122 million in cash and there is growing concern that it will need a cash raise to at some point in the near future. As such, consensus EPS estimates have been declining over the past several quarters, which can be both a good thing and a bad thing. On the one hand, lowered estimates are easier to beat. At the same time, lowered expectations takes down the multiple which pressures the stock price. In other words, this once high-flying stock has a lot to prove on Monday.

