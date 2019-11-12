Tilray (TLRY) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Can marijuana stocks fly high again? It’s been a rough year for the cannabis industry as doubts over legalization has caused investors to rethink interest in the sector. And Tilray (TLRY), which had a stock price of $140 a year ago this month, has been one of the toughest stocks hit.

Today Tilray is trading at around $22 per share. The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Cannabis stocks have fallen this year as investors question the long-term viability of the market, which has had strong opponents over the past couple of years. While some estimates still suggest the industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s not clear which cannabis company will dominate that market.

Tilray, however, is thinking more broadly than the U.S. and has begun to acquire assets in a number of segments of the worldwide cannabis market. Its deal for Manitoba Harvest, the world’s largest hemp food company, is one example. Tilray management is also focused on high-margin medical marijuana patients. How much of this diversification gives it the competitive advantage that is needed to make it investment-worthy? That question may be answered Tuesday.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expect the Canada-based company to report a per-share loss of 30 cents on revenue of $49.59 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 20 cents on revenue of $10.05 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.21 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 310% year over year to $176.92 million.

While the market has soured on cannabis stocks, Tilray is not alone. Rivals such as Canopy Growth (CC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are both trading for a fraction of their previous valuations. But Tilray, which is largely focused in the medicinal marijuana sector, is looking to differentiate itself. And the results look promising. In the second quarter, the company reported $46 million of revenue which includes not only $15 million of sales from recreational cannabis, but also $9 million from medical cannabis.

Its Manitoba Harvest deal is also bearing fruit. The newly-acquired hemp-based food producer raked in revenue of $20 million. And just as important, gross margin rose slightly to 27%. While that figure remains slightly below industry averages, it shows Tilray’s focus on efficiency improvements. Notably, while its market share remains small relative to the aforementioned competitors, Tilray is also growing its market in Europe which will provide long-term optionality and diversification.

While bears continue to argue that valuation of these stocks remain too high, legalization is slowing is becoming a reality in more and more of the United States. Nevertheless, on Tuesday the company, which has seen its shares price crater over the past year, must affirm not only its long-term revenue growth prospects, but also that it can execute its international expansion profitably.

