Tilray (TLRY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Marijuana stocks have largely underperformed the market over the past year, evidenced by the 50% twelve-month decline of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), compared to the 9.5% rise for the S&P 500 index during that span.

Tilray stock, which is down 56% year to date and 55% over the past six months, have been one of the hardest stocks hit. And sentiment for the cannabis industry is not poised to improve after Canadian cannabis producer Cronos Group (CRON) last Thursday reported a steeper-than-expected second-quarter loss due to lower pot prices in Canada and coronavirus-related U.S. store closures.

Cronos’ struggles would seem an ominous sign for Tilray and likely that of the entire sector, including Canopy Growth (CC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB). In the case of Tilray, which generates about two-thirds of its revenue from cannabis sales and one-third comes from hemp food products, not only has its gross margins have been under pressure, it has had to deal with high operating costs. As such, the sustainability Tilray’s business, particularly amid coronavirus-induced closures and slowdowns will be what the analysts will focus on during the earnings reports.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 27 cents on revenue of $55.02 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 36 cents on revenue of $41.11 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $2.27 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 42% year over year to $237.74 million.

The disconnect between the projected revenue and earnings numbers (both quarterly and full-year) are the main concern among the analyst community. While revenue is expected to rise impressively north of 30% for the quarter and north of 40% for the full year, Tilray is expected to post significant bottom-line losses on both measures. The total loss in its last-reported quarter, including some non-recurring charges, came to $184.1 million, which was more than six times the $29.6 million loss it posted a year ago.

The company’s focus has been on the development of cannabis-based medicines, drugs, drops, and oil products. But Tilray has begun to differentiate itself from its competitors, including investments in international expansion strategy, it’s still not clear whether these initiatives will work. Those investment are hurting its cash, however, due to a combination of acquisitions and capital expenditures to run the business. In the first quarter, Tilray missed earnings expectations by more than 11.4%, extending its streak of missed earnings to four quarters.

On Monday, if Tilray can show profit improvements, low cash burn rate, improved return on investments, the stock may yet rebound. While some estimates still suggest that the pot industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s all predicated on the battle over legalization. Investors will want some clear evidence that Tilray — which went public in July 2018 — can capture a meaningful chunk of the cannabis market, if not outright dominate.

