Tilray (TLRY) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

What will it take to revive the 2021 cannabis rally, which until recently catapulted Tilray (TLRY) to recent highs? The Canadian marijuana company will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Investors are hoping the company can provide results that send the shares to higher highs.

At the start of 2021 Tilray stock skyrocketed almost 740% from around $8 per share to over $67. But since that peak, the Canadian pot specialist announced a merger with Aphria and has lost about 80% of its value, plummeting to a low of $14. Last week, the Aphria merger closed with Tilray becoming the surviving stock that houses the combined company. The market is waiting for clearer signs of operational improvement, along with increased confidence that the newly combined company can capture a meaningful chunk of the cannabis market.

The company’s prospects might soon change following the merger, according to Jefferies analysts Owen Bennett who recently upgraded the stock to Buy from Underperform. Citing the company’s European opportunity, the analyst sees a stronger revenue and profit growth profile for Tilray which supports a price target of $23 per share. From current levels, that suggests potential returns of 42%. While that premium might seem too bullish, Bennett cited Tilray’s ability to grow internationally, noting the company's increased footprint in Germany and its relationships with pharmaceutical companies.

What’s more, the analyst is not as concerned about increased competition, saying Tilray’s larger scale as a result of the merger can counter competitive risk. “A combined Tilray ticks all these boxes and is perfectly equipped to succeed in our view,” Bennett concluded. Nevertheless, with enthusiasm over legalization waning over the past few months, Tilray still has plenty to prove, namely that the economics of the pot industry can deliver sustainable profits. On Monday the company will need to offer upside revenue and profit guidance to support the recent upgrade.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 7 cents on revenue of $71.51 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of $1.73 on revenue of $52.1 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be 46 cents per share, up from a loss of $2.15 a year ago, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 215%% year over year to $662.6 million.

The strong revenue growth 215% stands out. This is the result of the merger with Aphria. Assuming that rate of growth extends to the next two-and-a-half years, it’s realistic to expect Tilray not only to achieve, say, close to $2 billion in annual revenues, but it can also accelerate both its cash flow profile and profitability timeline. As it stands, the merger is also expected to generate combined cash balance of $454 million, factoring exchange rates.

The synergies with the combined company is part of the thesis supporting the bullish price target stemming from an improved balance sheet. The question is, when will those synergies start to kick in? Until then, high operating cost which has resulted in quarterly cash burns will continue to be an issue for Tilray, which generates about two-thirds of its revenue from cannabis sales. These areas, along with guidance from merger, are certain to be the main focus of the conference call with analysts on Monday.

