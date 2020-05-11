Tilray (TLRY) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Canadian cannabis company Tilray (TLRY) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. While the stock is down 54% year to date and 67% over the past six months, buyers have stepped in lately.

Last week the stock rose 7% and is up almost 12% in thirty days, more than doubling the performance of the S&P 500 index during both spans. The rise in the share price is based on investor optimism that the marijuana industry, like several others, is about to reopen after shuttering for Covid-19 social distancing efforts. The company generates about two-thirds of its revenue from cannabis sales, while one-third comes from hemp food products.

Despite strong revenue growth, gross margins have been under pressure, along with high operating costs. In the fourth quarter Tilray reported $180 million in impairment costs. As such, while investors are expecting to see revenue more than double to about $51 million, they will also want to know how Tilray plans for profitability, particularly in current and post-Covid environment. Guidance will also be a major topic, given that the reported-on quarter includes about two weeks of widespread retail closures.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expect the company to report a per-share loss of 42 cents on revenue of $50.62 million. This compares to the year-ago quarter when it reported a per-share loss of 32 cents on revenue of $23.04 million. For the full year, ending in December, the loss is expected to be $1.31 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to rise 42% year over year to $237.74 million.

The sustainability the business and the degree of the slowdown will be what the analysts will focus on, particularly as the overall cannabis industry is mired in doubt over legalization. And the coronavirus pandemic has stunted the industry’s progress. While some estimates still suggest the industry can grow between $50 billion and $75 billion in annual revenue in the next ten years, it’s not clear which cannabis company will dominate that market.

In the case of Tilray, the company trades at a slight premium when compared to peers such as Canopy Growth (CC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB). This is despite the fact that Tilray’s profits have been hard to come by and the company has struggled to be a growth leader. But it’s not because the company has not tried. Tilray has begun to differentiate itself from its competitors and the company believes in its international expansion strategy.

Those investment are hurting its cash, however, due to a combination of acquisitions and capital expenditures to run the business. The company’s free cash flow burn peaked in Q4, reaching cash burn of $114 million — much of which stems from operational losses. The question is, when will the payoff arrive? Analysts expect the company’s revenue to grow about 8% to $240 million in the next year, while the losses for the next six quarters are expected to turn into profits.

On Monday if Tilray can show profit improvements, low cash burn rate, improved return on investments, the stock may continue to rebound. These, along with any progress in its international expansion efforts should turn market sentiment in its favor. In other words, this once high-flyer has a lot to prove on Monday.

