Tilray Stock Hits 52-Week Low: A Buying Opportunity or a Warning Sign?

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY hit a new 52-week low of $1.3 yesterday before rising a notch higher to close at $1.32, reflecting a 56% discount from its 52-week high of $2.97. The lifestyle consumer products company currently trades below the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages.

TLRY Trades Below 50 & 200-Day Moving Averages



In the past year, TLRY has seen its shares decline as much as 27.3% against the broader industry’s rise of 6.1% and the Zacks Consumer Staples sector’s rally of 5.1%.



The TLRY stock has also underperformed its peers, including Newell Brands NWL, Energizer ENR and Kimberly-Clark KMB, which have recorded gains of 18.3%, 8.5% and 12.8%, respectively, in the past year.

Tilray Stock’s One-Year Price Performance



Now, what should your next move be? Should you accumulate shares, hold positions or book profits? Before arriving at any decision, let us explore the company's underlying fundamentals.

What Has Led to the TLRY Stock’s Recent Slump?

The decline in Tilray's stock price can be attributed to a mix of industry-wide challenges and company-specific issues. Profitability has been a key concern, as persistent net losses, high operating costs and narrowing margins weigh on investor confidence. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported an adjusted net loss per share of 1 cent compared with a loss of 4 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Much of TLRY’s struggles are tied to headwinds in the cannabis sector, a core growth area for the company. These include overcapacity and oversupply in key markets like Canada, coupled with declining cannabis prices driven by intense competition, which has curbed investor optimism.



Tilray’s growth prospects are closely linked to the U.S. market, but delays in federal cannabis legalization have tempered expectations for expansion. Additionally, the company faces stiff competition from smaller, more agile players and U.S.-based multi-state operators that dominate their markets.



The Canadian cannabis market — Tilray’s primary revenue source — is also maturing. Challenges such as regulatory hurdles, an oversaturated retail landscape and limited profitability for producers further pressure the company’s performance.



Tilray’s acquisition-driven growth strategy has resulted in high debt levels, raising concerns about its ability to manage liabilities, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment.

Understanding Tilray’s Growth Prospects

Despite ongoing challenges, TLRY holds significant potential in key growth areas, such as international medical cannabis and cannabis-infused beverages. Its diverse product portfolio (including medical and recreational cannabis, hemp-based food products, and craft beverages) addresses a wide range of consumer needs, contributing to revenue stability.



Tilray has been a leader in the branded hemp food sector, with a commanding 52% market share in the United States through Manitoba Harvest and an impressive 80% share in Canada.



The company is deeply invested in innovation, consistently developing cannabis strains, edibles, beverages and wellness products. This commitment to R&D enables Tilray to stay ahead of industry trends and align with shifting consumer preferences. Its priorities include achieving consistent profitability, reducing debt and seizing opportunities like U.S. cannabis legalization.



TLRY is also focused on operational efficiency, optimizing its cost structure and improving the margins of its acquired brands, such as SweetWater and other legacy businesses, to exceed 40%. Additionally, it has identified significant growth opportunities in its beverage business.



The Tilray Beverage division is targeting category diversification and expects to generate $30 million in revenues by the end of fiscal 2025. The company is focusing on four key beverage categories — light lagers ($117 million market), flavored malt beverages ($4.7 billion market), sparkling water ($12 billion market) and non-alcoholic brews ($445 million market). These strengths underscore Tilray’s potential to thrive in the rapidly evolving cannabis and wellness markets.

TLRY’s Discounted Valuation

Tilray is currently trading at a discount to its industry on a forward 12-month P/S basis, making the stock an attractive pick for investors. The recent pullback has brought the TLRY stock’s valuation much below the historical and industry benchmarks.



TLRY is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/S ratio of 1.27X, lower than the industry average of 1.31X and the S&P 500’s average of 5.15X. Trading much below its five-year high of 28.13X, the current valuation appears more affordable and appealing, presenting an opportunity to accumulate shares.



How to Play TLRY Stock?

Tilray is a dynamic and diversified leader in the global cannabis, hemp and consumer packaged goods sectors. Its craft beer portfolio and expanding range of cannabis-infused beverages position the company to leverage the rising demand for alternative alcohol and cannabis-based drinks. Tilray’s reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis to patients and healthcare providers is a significant growth driver.



The company’s long-term prospects, with a relatively lower valuation than peers and recent stock price decline, present an appealing opportunity for investors interested in lifestyle consumer goods. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

