Is Tilray Stock Going to $0?

Key Points

Tilray Brands has struggled to stay out of the red over the years, and that pattern may continue for the foreseeable future.

The company's growth prospects are underwhelming.

10 stocks we like better than Tilray Brands ›

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) has been an atrocious investment to hold on to for some time. Over the past five years, shares of the cannabis and alcohol company have crashed a mammoth 98% in value. It has widely underperformed the S&P 500 (it's up 78% over that stretch).

The problem with Tilray's stock is that there isn't really much reason to be excited about its future. It may talk about opportunities in international cannabis markets, but the main reason to invest in the Canadian-based company has been tied to the hope that it could one day enter the U.S. pot market, which remains illegal and off-limits.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Is there any hope still out there for the stock, or is it likely heading toward $0?

Tilray Brands has continued to struggle with profitability

Whether a stock ends up going to $0 or not is going to ultimately depend on the state of its financials. If they're in bad shape and the company may struggle with liquidity issues down the road, then the stock could certainly one day end up becoming worthless.

In January, Tilray posted its latest quarterly results, and its net loss for the six-month period ending Nov. 30, 2025, was $42 million, which was an improvement from the $120 million loss it incurred in the same period a year ago, but was still a hefty loss nonetheless. And the reasons for the improvement were mainly due to changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and lower amortization expenses.

The cannabis company's cash burn did improve for the period, as Tilray used up just under $10 million during the six-month period versus more than $76 million a year ago. So there has been progress, but the reality is its financials still don't look all that great.

Is Tilray stock destined to go to $0?

There's a good chance that Tilray does eventually end up going to $0, simply because I believe the company's aggressive pursuit of growth won't pay off. The U.S. likely won't legalize marijuana anytime soon, and costly efforts to expand elsewhere will just lead to more losses and cash burn. This is not a business that's on an encouraging path forward, and things could still get worse for Tilray investors from here on out.

This cannabis stock is a highly risky investment, and there are far better and less risky growth stocks for investors to consider instead.

Should you buy stock in Tilray Brands right now?

Before you buy stock in Tilray Brands, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tilray Brands wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Tilray Brands. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.