Tilray reports bigger loss as oversupply hits weed prices

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada's Tilray Inc TLRY.O posted a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the weed industry struggles with oversupply issues in its home country, leading to price cuts.

The Nanaimo, British Columbia-based company's net loss widened to $35.7 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $18.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped five times to $51.1 million.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9759; Twitter: @s_qakhan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.