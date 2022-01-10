US Markets
Tilray reports 20% jump in revenue on higher demand

Tilray Inc reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Canadian pot producer benefited from higher demand for cannabis and related products.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tilray Inc TLRY.TO reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue on Monday, as the Canadian pot producer benefited from higher demand for cannabis and related products.

Pandemic-induced lockdowns have lifted demand for cannabis-related products from homebound customers, while the new marijuana sector-friendly policy changes including access to federal banking has sparked optimism among investors.

The world's largest cannabis producer by sales said its revenue rose to $155 million in the quarter ended Nov. 30 from $129 million a year earlier.

The company posted a net income of $6 million in the quarter, compared with a loss of $89 million a year earlier.

