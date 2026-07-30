Tilray Q4 Loss Narrows After 25% Growth In Revenue, Lifts FY27 Adj. EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tilray Brands (TLRY) reported a narrower net loss as revenues grew 25% from the prior year.

The fourth quarter revenue was at $281.7 million. The company expects to increase its adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2027.

Company Profile

Tilray Brands is a global consumer packaged goods company focused on medical and adult-use cannabis, craft beverages, and wellness products. It markets cannabis, beer, spirits, and hemp-based foods across North America, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Its portfolio includes brands such as Tilray Medical, Good Supply, Broken Coast, Redecan, SweetWater Brewing, Montauk Brewing, Breckenridge Distillery, and Manitoba Harvest.

Fourth Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

For the first quarter, Tilray generated a 25% increase in net revenue to $281.71 million from $224.53 million in the same quarter last year.

As the company is invested in consumer-packaged goods, the higher revenue generated was attributed to beverage business that grew 70% to $105.60 million from $65.62 million in the same quarter last year. Cannabis business revenue for the quarter increased to $71.47 million, compared with $67.83 million for the same quarter, prior year.

First quarter 2026 Distribution revenue was $84.96 million, compared with $74.05 million for the same quarter in 2025.

Wellness revenue increased 15.5% to $19.67 million from $17.03 million in 2025.

Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilary Brands narrowed to $49.57 million in the first quarter of 2026 from $1.27 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted loss per share for the first quarter declined 96.7% to $0.43 per share from $13.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter rose to $31.88 million, or $0.05 per share from $27.64 million, or $0.14 per share for the same quarter last year.

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities amounted to $235 million at the end of March 31, 2026.

2026 Fiscal Year Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased to $915.45 million from $821.31 million in the prior year.

Fiscal year 2026 net loss attributable to stakeholders of Tilray brands was $121.34 million, or $1.09 loss per share, compared with loss of $2.19 million, or $24.56 per share, for the fiscal year of 2025.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal year increased to $61.14 million, or $0.11 per share from $55.03 million, or $0.07 per share for the last period.

Fiscal Year 2027 Guidance

The company expects to increase adjusted EBITDA to $75 million from $68 million for its fiscal year ending May 31, 2027.

TLRY closed Thursday at $3.99, down 0.99%. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 0.50% at $3.97.

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