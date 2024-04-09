Tilray Q3 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cannabis cultivator Tilray, Inc. (TLRY, TLRY.TO) reported Tuesday a third-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray of $104.98 million or $0.12 per share, sharply narrower than a net loss of $1.21 billion or $1.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 30 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenue for the quarter increased 29 percent to $188.34 million from $145.59 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were looking for revenues of $198.50 million for the quarter.

