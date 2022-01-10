Tilray Q2 Net Revenue Rises 20%

Tilray (TSE: TLRY) reported higher sales and swung to profit in the second quarter of 2022, taking advantage of the strong demand for its products.

Tilray is a global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged products company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Sales & Earnings

Net revenue came in at $155 million for the quarter ended November 30, an increase of 20% from $129 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase is due to a 7% growth in cannabis revenue to $58.8 million, net alcoholic beverage revenue of $13.7 million from SweetWater and wellness segment revenue of $13.8 million from Manitoba Harvest.

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $10.1 million to $13.8 million. Net income increased to $6 million from a net loss of $89 million in the previous year's quarter.

The cannabis operator had a cash balance of $331.8 million at the end of the quarter.

Management Commentary

Tilray chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon said, “Looking at performance highlights across key markets, we maintained our #1 cannabis market share position in Canada – despite market saturation and related competitive challenges -- on the strength of our brands and adept pricing and marketing adjustments. Importantly, we believe these adjustments will enable us to aggressively recapture share when the market right-sizes. In Germany – Europe’s largest and most profitable medical cannabis market – our nearly 20% share leads the market. We believe this, coupled with our infrastructure, will also allow us to capture the adult-use market as legalization accelerates under the new coalition government."

New Parent Name

The company also announced a new parent name, Tilray Brands, Inc., reflecting the company's evolution from a Canadian LP to a global consumer packaged goods powerhouse with a market-leading portfolio of cannabis and lifestyle CPG brands.

Wall Street’s Take

On January 7, CIBC analyst John Zamparo kept a Hold rating TLRY and set a price target of C$8. This implies 1.6% downside potential.

Overall, consensus on the Street is that TLRY is a Hold based on one Buy, five Holds, and one Sell.

The average Tilray price target of C$13.30 implies 63.6% upside potential to current levels.

