Stocks
TLRY

Tilray Q2 Net Revenue Rises 20%

Contributor
Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf TipRanks
Published

Tilray (TSE: TLRY) reported higher sales and swung to profit in the second quarter of 2022, taking advantage of the strong demand for its products. 

Tilray is a global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged products company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America. 

Sales & Earnings 

Net revenue came in at $155 million for the quarter ended November 30, an increase of 20% from $129 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase is due to a 7% growth in cannabis revenue to $58.8 million, net alcoholic beverage revenue of $13.7 million from SweetWater and wellness segment revenue of $13.8 million from Manitoba Harvest. 

Adjusted EBITDA increased from $10.1 million to $13.8 million. Net income increased to $6 million from a net loss of $89 million in the previous year's quarter. 

The cannabis operator had a cash balance of $331.8 million at the end of the quarter. 

Management Commentary 

Tilray chairman and CEO Irwin D. Simon said, “Looking at performance highlights across key markets, we maintained our #1 cannabis market share position in Canada – despite market saturation and related competitive challenges -- on the strength of our brands and adept pricing and marketing adjustments. Importantly, we believe these adjustments will enable us to aggressively recapture share when the market right-sizes. In Germany – Europe’s largest and most profitable medical cannabis market – our nearly 20% share leads the market. We believe this, coupled with our infrastructure, will also allow us to capture the adult-use market as legalization accelerates under the new coalition government." 

New Parent Name 

The company also announced a new parent name, Tilray Brands, Inc., reflecting the company's evolution from a Canadian LP to a global consumer packaged goods powerhouse with a market-leading portfolio of cannabis and lifestyle CPG brands.  

Wall Street’s Take 

On January 7, CIBC analyst John Zamparo kept a Hold rating TLRY and set a price target of C$8. This implies 1.6% downside potential. 

Overall, consensus on the Street is that TLRY is a Hold based on one Buy, five Holds, and one Sell.

The average Tilray price target of C$13.30 implies 63.6% upside potential to current levels.  

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

Related News: 
High Tide Buys Cannabis Store Bud Room
Curaleaf to Buy Bloom Dispensaries for $211M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLRY

Latest Stocks Videos

'Renaissance of Growth' Ahead for Auto Stocks: Ives

Dec 29, 2021

TipRanks

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular