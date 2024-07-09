Tilray Medical Study Focuses On Medical Cannabis For Older Patients

(RTTNews) - Tilray Medical, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), announced a new scientific publication titled, Medical Cannabis for Patients Over Age 50: A Multi-Site, Prospective Study of Patterns of Use and Health Outcomes.

The new study, comprised of 299 participants, focused on the real-world impact of medical use on patients over the age of 50 and under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

The company stated, "This study presents to the medical and scientific community the impact of medical cannabis on health outcomes, with a focus on pain, sleep and quality of life".

The research involved participants with an average age of 66.7 years, of which approximately 90 percent used medical cannabis to treat pain-related conditions such as chronic pain and arthritis.

The study showed improvements in pain scores, sleep and quality of life in a still-growing subset of patients. Moreover, a significant reduction in co-medication was also noted.

"Our involvement in this initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing medical research and highlights our dedication to providing products that supports the findings to the comprehensive research that bring us one step closer to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis, especially reinforcing its role as a treatment option for an aging population," Jose Tempero, Tilray's Medical Director, said.

