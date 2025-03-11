Tilray Medical Launches Tilray Craft Brand for Flower-Based Medical Cannabis in Germany

Tilray Medical launches Tilray Craft, a new medical cannabis brand in Germany, offering unique flower options for patients.

Tilray Medical has announced the launch of Tilray Craft, a new brand extension focused on flower-based medical cannabis in Germany. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for unique cannabis flower products, particularly those with higher THC and terpene content from novel genetic lineages. The first product under this brand, Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, is a sativa-leaning hybrid with a specified flavor profile and terpene content. Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and patient care, highlighting their efforts to provide high-quality medical cannabis. Tilray Craft products are now available at pharmacies across Germany with a prescription. Tilray Medical aims to transform lives by ensuring safe and reliable access to their medical cannabis offerings.

Tilray Medical is launching Tilray Craft, a new brand extension that addresses the evolving needs of patients in Germany for flower-based medical cannabis.

The introduction of Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, a unique product with higher THC and terpene content, differentiates Tilray's offerings in the competitive medical cannabis market.

The launch emphasizes Tilray's commitment to innovation and patient care, potentially strengthening its reputation among healthcare practitioners and patients.

Tilray Craft products are now available across Germany, enhancing patient access to effective and safe medical cannabis solutions.

Introduction of a new product line, Tilray Craft, suggests a need to adapt to market demands, indicating that existing offerings may not fully meet patient needs.

Forward-looking statements included in the release indicate potential uncertainties regarding the company's ability to successfully commercialize new products, highlighting inherent risks in product development.

The mention of numerous products and brands could imply a risk of overextension in their portfolio, potentially diluting brand identity and focus.

What is Tilray Craft's purpose in the medical cannabis market?

Tilray Craft aims to address evolving patient needs in Germany for unique flower-based medical cannabis options.

Which new product has Tilray Craft introduced?

The latest product is Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, featuring a unique Sativa-leaning hybrid strain.

What are the characteristics of Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM?

This strain has a terpene content of 2.9% and is derived from Triangle Kush and Animal Mints genetics.

Where can patients obtain Tilray Craft products?

Tilray Craft products are available at pharmacies across Germany with a physician's prescription.

How does Tilray Medical support patient care?

Tilray Medical is dedicated to providing high-quality, effective, and safe medical cannabis options for patients globally.

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare, is pleased to announce the introduction of



Tilray Craft



, a new brand extension of the Tilray Medical brand within its medical cannabis portfolio in Germany.





Tilray Craft is being introduced to address the evolving needs of patients in Germany for flower-based medical cannabis. The brand aims to offer unique flower options that are not currently available in the market, particularly targeting patients who require medical cannabis flower with higher THC and higher terpene content derived from novel genetic lineages. The latest product introduced under the Tilray Craft brand is



Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM





.







Product details for Tilray Craft, Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, include:







Strain: Triangle Mints



Strain: Triangle Mints



Terpene Content: 2.9%



Terpene Content: 2.9%



Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid



Type: Sativa-leaning hybrid



Genetics: Cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints



Genetics: Cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints



Flavor Profile: Herbal, spicy, and earthy with diesel undertones











Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, stated, "Our commitment to innovation in medical cannabis, alongside our unwavering dedication to patient care, guides our every endeavor. The launch of Tilray Craft and our new genetics, highlights our efforts to provide patients and healthcare professionals with high-quality, effective, and safe medical cannabis products. We continually assess our portfolio in collaboration with healthcare providers to address the evolving needs of our patients globally."





Tilray Craft's medical cannabis products, including the Tilray Craft, Cannabisblüten THC 25 TAM, are now available across Germany with a physician's prescription at pharmacies.







About Tilray Medical







Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.





For further information on Tilray Medical, visit



Tilray Medical Europe



,



Tilray Medical Canada



, and



Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand



.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit



Tilray.com



and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







For further information:







Media:



news@tilray.com







Investor Relations:



investors@tilray.com





