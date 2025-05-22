Tilray Medical Launches Good Supply Brand in Germany to Enhance Access to Medical Cannabis

Tilray Medical launches Good Supply cannabis brand in Germany, offering affordable, high-quality medical cannabis options to patients.

Tilray Medical has launched its cannabis brand Good Supply in Germany, aiming to provide affordable and high-quality medical cannabis options for patients. Good Supply, a well-regarded Canadian brand, is recognized for its consistent quality and variety of whole flower cultivars. The launch aligns with recent advancements in the medical cannabis sector, emphasizing Tilray's commitment to enhancing patient care and empowering healthcare professionals. Several strains with varying THC levels are now available for prescription at pharmacies across Germany, reflecting Tilray's broader goal of delivering reliable medical cannabis solutions while maintaining leadership in the global cannabis industry.

The launch of Good Supply in Germany enhances Tilray Medical's market presence in Europe, tapping into the evolving medical cannabis landscape.

Good Supply is recognized for its consistent quality and affordability, meeting patient needs for reliable medical cannabis options.

The introduction of diverse high-THC cannabis strains expands Tilray's product offerings, appealing to a broader range of patients and healthcare practitioners.

Tilray Medical's established international operations signify its leadership in the global medical cannabis market, reinforcing its commitment to innovative healthcare solutions.

There is no mention of specific regulatory approvals obtained for the launch of Good Supply in Germany, which could raise concerns about compliance and market readiness.

The press release does not address potential competition in the German market or how Tilray plans to differentiate Good Supply from other established brands, leaving uncertainty about market positioning.

The extensive emphasis on future intentions in the forward-looking statements section may highlight uncertainties about the company's ability to execute its plans effectively.

What is Good Supply?

Good Supply is a leading Canadian cannabis brand, recognized for its quality and affordability in the medicinal cannabis market.

Where is Good Supply now available?

Good Supply is now available across Germany at pharmacies with a physician's prescription.

What strains does Good Supply offer?

Good Supply offers various strains, including Snow Leopard, Meringue 64, and Purple Octane, each available in 15g and 500g.

What is Tilray Medical's mission?

Tilray Medical aims to transform lives by providing safe and reliable access to high-quality medical cannabis for patients worldwide.

How does Good Supply address patient needs?

Good Supply provides an affordable and reliable option for patients, ensuring access to high-quality medical cannabis for chronic conditions and pain management.

NEUMÜNSTER, Germany, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical (“Tilray”), a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medicinal cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, transforming healthcare, is pleased to announce the launch of Good Supply in Germany. Known for its consistent quality and affordability, Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and is recognized as a leading cannabis whole flower with its range of cultivars. The introduction of Good Supply in Germany aims to address the evolving medical cannabis landscape, providing patients with an affordable and reliable brand option for their medical cannabis needs.





Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International at Tilray Brands, stated, “With recent advancements in the medical cannabis industry, including enhanced formulations and broader availability, our goal remains steadfast—to provide patients in Germany with accessible, high-quality, and affordable medical cannabis solutions. The introduction of Good Supply in Germany reflects our commitment to improving patient care and empowering healthcare professionals with innovative options to better address chronic conditions, pain management, and overall well-being.”





Good Supply offers a variety of strains, each available in both 15g and 500g, to meet the needs of patients seeking high-quality medical cannabis. The Good Supply strains available in Germany include:









Snow Leopard



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 SNL’



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 SNL’





Meringue 64



: 25% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC25 MRG’



: 25% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC25 MRG’





Purple Octane



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 POC’



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 POC’





Ghost Gelato



: 25% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC25 GGL’



: 25% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC25 GGL’





Lemon Haze Gelato



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 LHG’



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 LHG’





Amnesia OG



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 AOG’



: 22% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC22 AOG’





Space Age Cake



: 28% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC28 SAC’



: 28% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC28 SAC’





Skywalker Kush



: 18% THC, ‘Good Supply Cannabisblüten THC18 SWK’







With leading international cannabis operations in Canada, Portugal, and Germany, Tilray Medical stands as the pioneering leader in the global medical cannabis industry. Its unwavering commitment to excellence ensures patients in Germany and beyond have access to top-quality, affordable medical cannabis options, setting the standard for innovation and reliability in medical cannabis healthcare solutions worldwide. Good Supply's medical cannabis products are now available across Germany with a physician's prescription at pharmacies.







About Tilray Medical







Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray Medical, Broken Coast, Redecan, Good Supply and Navcora. Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Portugal and Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is a leading supplier of medical cannabis with a portfolio of brands and products designed to meet the needs of our patients worldwide.





For further information on Tilray Medical, visit



Tilray Medical Europe



,



Tilray Medical Canada



, and



Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand



.







About Tilray Brands







Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.





For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit



Tilray.com



and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products worldwide. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.







For further information:







Media:



news@tilray.com







Investor Relations:



investors@tilray.com





