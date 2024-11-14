Tilray Medical launches first commercial German grown medical cannabis products

Tilray (TLRY) Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, announced the launch of its first commercial German grown medical cannabis flowers from its Aphria RX GmbH facility. This launch marks the first medical cannabis products to be grown in Germany by Aphria RX under the newly issued medical cannabis cultivation license under MedCanG.

