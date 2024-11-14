Tilray Medical launches first commercial German grown medical cannabis products

Tilray (TLRY) Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, announced the launch of its first commercial German grown medical cannabis flowers from its Aphria RX GmbH facility. This launch marks the first medical cannabis products to be grown in Germany by Aphria RX under the newly issued medical cannabis cultivation license under MedCanG.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TLRY:
- Tilray’s 10 Barrel Brewing announces 13th Annual Pray for Snow Party
- Tilray’s Breckenridge Brewery releases Candy Cane Vodka
- Tilray’s SweetWater Brewing unveils headliners for 420 Fest
- Rising High: Exclusive talk with house of brands Carma HoldCo
- Tilray launches new podcast series to break down stigmas around men’s health
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.